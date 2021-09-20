Wind Advisory issued September 20 at 2:02PM MDT until September 21 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Western slopes of area moutains will be the most

affected.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 3 PM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A backdoor cold front will be pushing

through the region during the early morning hours. East to

northeast winds will increase starting in Otero county before

sunrise and will reach the El Paso area by 7AM.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.