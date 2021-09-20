Wind Advisory issued September 20 at 2:02PM MDT until September 21 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western slopes of area moutains will be the most
affected.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 3 PM MDT Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A backdoor cold front will be pushing
through the region during the early morning hours. East to
northeast winds will increase starting in Otero county before
sunrise and will reach the El Paso area by 7AM.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
