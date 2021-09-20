Wind Advisory issued September 20 at 9:20PM MDT until September 21 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…West Slopes of the Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 3 PM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front will push through the region

from the northeast during the early morning hours. East to

northeast winds will increase beginning shortly before sunrise

and remain gusty toward the noontime hour.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.