Wind Advisory issued September 21 at 3:14AM MDT until September 21 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Otero Mesa, Tularosa Basin, Hudspeth Highlands,

and West Slopes of the Franklin and Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 3 PM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front will push through the region

from the northeast during the early morning hours. East to

northeast winds will increase beginning shortly before sunrise

and remain gusty through the noontime hour.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.