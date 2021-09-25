Special Weather Statement issued September 25 at 5:09PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 509 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles west of Gage to 11 miles north of

Hachita. Movement was east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of south central

Grant, west central Luna and eastern Hidalgo Counties.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 48 and

61.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.