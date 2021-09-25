Special Weather Statement issued September 25 at 5:40PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Gage to 14 miles east of

Separ. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Gage.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 56 and

66.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.