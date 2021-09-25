Special Weather Statement issued September 25 at 8:38PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles southwest of Deming, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Deming.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 76 and

89.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.