Flood Advisory issued September 26 at 8:10PM MDT until September 26 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 1015 PM MDT.
* At 810 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the
advisory area due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and
small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Alamogordo.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
Comments