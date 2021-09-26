Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 26 at 3:23PM MDT until September 26 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

West central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 323 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Akela, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Akela and Corralitos.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 96 and

122.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.