Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 26 at 3:54PM MDT until September 26 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

West central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 354 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest

of Radium Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Leasburg, Rincon, Las Cruces, Radium Springs, Dona Ana, East Mesa,

Portions of Jornada Experimental Range, Hill, Northeast Las Cruces,

Corralitos, Fort Selden State Historic Site and Leasburg Dam State

Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico near mile marker 117.

Interstate 25 in New Mexico near mile marker 1, and between mile

markers 7 and 34.

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 153 and 157.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.