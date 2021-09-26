Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 26 at 4:10PM MDT until September 26 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 409 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of

Radium Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Leasburg, Rincon, Las Cruces, Radium Springs, Dona Ana, East Mesa,

Portions of Jornada Experimental Range, Hill, Northeast Las Cruces,

Corralitos, Fort Selden State Historic Site and Leasburg Dam State

Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 25 in New Mexico near mile marker 1, and between mile

markers 7 and 34.

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 153 and 157.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.