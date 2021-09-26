Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 26 at 4:32PM MDT until September 26 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Sierra County in south central New Mexico…

Northeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 431 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of

Jornada Range, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Northrup Landing, Jornada Range and Portions of Jornada

Experimental Range.

This includes Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 25 and

31.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.