Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 26 at 4:47PM MDT until September 26 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 447 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of

Jornada Range, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Northrup Landing, Jornada Range and Portions of Jornada Experimental

Range.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.