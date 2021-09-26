Special Weather Statement issued September 26 at 2:39PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles north of Separ, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant and

north central Hidalgo Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.