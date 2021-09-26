Special Weather Statement issued September 26 at 3:41PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 341 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northeast of Akela, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Afton, Akela, Afton Generating Plant, Corralitos and Aden Crater.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 100

and 132.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.