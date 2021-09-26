Special Weather Statement issued September 26 at 4:03PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 403 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

San Miguel, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Cuchillo, San Miguel, Alamosa Canyon and Las Placitas.

This includes Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 84 and

86.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.