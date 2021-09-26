Special Weather Statement issued September 26 at 4:42PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 442 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles south of Jornada Range to 4 miles east

of Dona Ana. Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Las Cruces, White Sands National Monument, White Sands Missile Range

Headquarters, Dona Ana, Organ, East Mesa, Portions of Jornada

Experimental Range, Northeast Las Cruces, Dripping Springs, Aguirre

Springs, Portions of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument

and Lake Lucero.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 10.

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 192.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.