Special Weather Statement issued September 26 at 4:42PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 442 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles south of Jornada Range to 4 miles east
of Dona Ana. Movement was east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Las Cruces, White Sands National Monument, White Sands Missile Range
Headquarters, Dona Ana, Organ, East Mesa, Portions of Jornada
Experimental Range, Northeast Las Cruces, Dripping Springs, Aguirre
Springs, Portions of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument
and Lake Lucero.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 10.
Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 192.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Comments