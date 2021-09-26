Special Weather Statement issued September 26 at 5:37PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles east of Deming, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Akela, Rock Hound State Park, Uvas Valley and Spring Canyon State
Park.
This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 87 and
107.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Comments