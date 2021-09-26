Special Weather Statement issued September 26 at 5:41PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles west of White Sands National Monument
to 19 miles northeast of Organ to 7 miles northeast of White Sands
Missile Range Headquarters. Movement was northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
White Sands National Monument, Holloman Air Force Base and Lake
Lucero.
This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 173 and
208.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
