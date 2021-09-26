Special Weather Statement issued September 26 at 6:14PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Northrup Landing to 4

miles west of Holloman Air Force Base to 13 miles northeast of White

Sands Missile Range Headquarters. Movement was east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Tularosa, Orogrande, Alamogordo, Sunspot, White Sands National

Monument, Burro Flats, High Rolls, La Luz, Holloman Air Force Base,

Boles Acres and Oliver Lee State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 185 and 212.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 28 and 88.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.