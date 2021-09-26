Special Weather Statement issued September 26 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 645 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Tularosa, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Mescalero, Tularosa and Bent.
This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 74 and
84.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
