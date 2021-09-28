Special Weather Statement issued September 28 at 10:04AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 1003 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Marathon, or 31 miles east of Alpine, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Marathon and Sierra Madera.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Comments