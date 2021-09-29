Special Weather Statement issued September 29 at 11:07PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 1106 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sunland Park, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

West El Paso, Central El Paso, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Canutillo

and La Union.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 8 and 14,

and between mile markers 16 and 17.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.