Special Weather Statement issued September 30 at 2:46PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

At 246 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Davis Mountains State Park, or near Fort Davis, moving east at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fort Davis, McDonald Observatory, Camp Mitre Peak, Davis Mountains

State Park, Balmorhea State Park, Black Mountain, Star Mountain,

Toyahvale, Buffalo Trail Scout Camp, Indian Lodge and Fort Davis

National Historical Site.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

southwestern Texas.