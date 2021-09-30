Special Weather Statement issued September 30 at 2:46PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 246 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Davis Mountains State Park, or near Fort Davis, moving east at 15
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Fort Davis, McDonald Observatory, Camp Mitre Peak, Davis Mountains
State Park, Balmorhea State Park, Black Mountain, Star Mountain,
Toyahvale, Buffalo Trail Scout Camp, Indian Lodge and Fort Davis
National Historical Site.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for
southwestern Texas.
Comments