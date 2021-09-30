Special Weather Statement issued September 30 at 2:50PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 28

miles northeast of Big Bend Ranch State Park, moving northeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Elephant Mountain and Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

southwestern Texas.