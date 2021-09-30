Special Weather Statement issued September 30 at 3:53PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 353 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Holloman Air Force Base to

3 miles east of Orogrande. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Tularosa, Alamogordo, White Sands National Monument, La Luz, Holloman

Air Force Base, Boles Acres, Oliver Lee State Park and The Otero

Mesa.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 200 and 212.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 32 and 82.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.