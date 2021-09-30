Special Weather Statement issued September 30 at 8:12PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 812 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Marfa Municipal Airport, or near Marfa, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Alpine, Camp Mitre Peak, Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport, Marfa

Municipal Airport and Paisano Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

southwestern Texas.