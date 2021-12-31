Wind Advisory on New Year’s Eve & Day for El Paso, Hudspeth, Dona Ana & Otero counties

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service El Paso TX/ Santa Teresa NM 141 PM MST Fri Dec 31 2021 NMZ404>407-409>413-417-TXZ418>424-010700- /O.NEW.KEPZ.WI.Y.0038.220101T0600Z-220102T0600Z/ Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel- Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin- Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County- Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Central Tularosa Basin- Southern Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa-Western El Paso County- Eastern/Central El Paso County- Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus, Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo, Tularosa, White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande, White Sands Range Headquarters, Crow Flats, Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, Fort Bliss, Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat, Sierra Blanca, Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs 141 PM MST Fri Dec 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest and southcentral New Mexico lowlands and far west Texas. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong westerly winds could blow around unsecured objects and remaining holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down. Possible damage to weak structures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.