High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 1:54PM CST until January 8 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.