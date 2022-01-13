Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 1:28PM CST until January 14 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, and Eastern
Culberson County.
* WHEN…From noon to 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
