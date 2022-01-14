High Wind Warning issued January 14 at 2:28PM CST until January 15 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Winds
becoming northeast tonight.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.