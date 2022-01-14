Red Flag Warning issued January 14 at 2:47PM CST until January 14 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Martin, Loving,
Winkler, Ector, Ward, Crane, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea,
Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Davis
Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County and Chisos Basin.
* TIMING…Friday afternoon and early evening.
* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* RFTI…4 or near critical.
A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity and warm
temperatures will increase potential for starts.