Red Flag Warning issued January 14 at 3:35AM CST until January 14 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a Red
Flag Warning for gusty winds and dry conditions, which is in
effect from noon today to 8 PM CST this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,
Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell, Eastern
Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Davis Mountains
Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin and Lower
Brewster County.
* TIMING…Friday afternoon and early evening.
* WINDS…West to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* RFTI…3 near critical TO 6 critical.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm
temperatures will increase potential for fire starts.
