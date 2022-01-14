Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 2:28PM CST until January 15 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Culberson County, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor, Marfa Plateau and Davis Mountains Foothills, and

Davis and Chinati Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.