Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 3:11AM CST until January 15 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Marfa Plateau and Davis Mountains Foothills, and
Chinati and Davis Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
