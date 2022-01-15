Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 2:04AM CST until January 15 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Culberson County, Van Horn and Highway 54
Corridor, Marfa Plateau and Davis Mountains Foothills, and
Davis and Chinati Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

