High Wind Warning issued January 18 at 1:01PM CST until January 18 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS… Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.