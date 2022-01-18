High Wind Warning issued January 18 at 3:31AM CST until January 18 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From 7 AM CST /6 AM MST/ this morning to 9 PM CST /8 PM
MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
