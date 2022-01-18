High Wind Warning issued January 18 at 6:38PM CST until January 18 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

AAA

* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS… Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.