Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 3:31AM CST until January 18 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From noon CST /11 AM MST/ to 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
