Special Weather Statement issued January 19 at 4:36PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
Very cold air that originated in the Canadian Yukon and then
strengthened across the northern high plains will make its
presence widely known overnight. Northeast winds of 15 to 20 mph
will usher in the frigid air and by 6 AM Thursday wind chill
readings will range from the single digits across much of the
Permian Basin and Southeast New Mexico to mid and upper teens
across the Trans Pecos.
There is the possibility of snow, especially across the Trans Pecos,
where one half inch to more localized amounts as high as 2 inches
are possible. Uncertainty exits as to where the most favored
areas for accumulating snow will occur. However the area from the
Davis Mountains to Glass Mountains and from Van Horn to the I-10
and I-20 split are suspected. Farther east across the Permian
Basin and Southeast New Mexico very dry air will undercut any
moisture aloft favoring flurries. The favored window of time of
for snow will be between 5 AM and 6 PM Thursday.
Prepare now for the cold weather, protect pipes, plant, pets, and
check on others.
