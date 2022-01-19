Special Weather Statement issued January 19 at 4:36PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Very cold air that originated in the Canadian Yukon and then

strengthened across the northern high plains will make its

presence widely known overnight. Northeast winds of 15 to 20 mph

will usher in the frigid air and by 6 AM Thursday wind chill

readings will range from the single digits across much of the

Permian Basin and Southeast New Mexico to mid and upper teens

across the Trans Pecos.

There is the possibility of snow, especially across the Trans Pecos,

where one half inch to more localized amounts as high as 2 inches

are possible. Uncertainty exits as to where the most favored

areas for accumulating snow will occur. However the area from the

Davis Mountains to Glass Mountains and from Van Horn to the I-10

and I-20 split are suspected. Farther east across the Permian

Basin and Southeast New Mexico very dry air will undercut any

moisture aloft favoring flurries. The favored window of time of

for snow will be between 5 AM and 6 PM Thursday.

Prepare now for the cold weather, protect pipes, plant, pets, and

check on others.