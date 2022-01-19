Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 9:22PM MST until January 20 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three

inches. The highest amounts will be north of Truth or

Consequences and Alamogordo.

* WHERE…Sierra and northern Otero counties in New Mexico.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wintry precipitation will make roads slick

and slippery, especially over any locally hilly terrain.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.