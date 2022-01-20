Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 3:14AM CST until January 20 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three

inches. Locally higher snowfall amounts possible.

* WHERE…Marfa Plateau and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Davis

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-

9292.