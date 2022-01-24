Special Weather Statement issued January 24 at 2:28PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
Yet another Arctic cold front will bogart its way into the area late
Tuesday night dropping temperatures below freezing by Wednesday
morning. Post-frontal breezy winds will be frigid with wind chill
readings down into the 5 to 15 degree range. Freezing drizzle,
freezing fog, ice pellets, and snow are all possible, especially
between 5 AM and 1 PM Wednesday. Light ice accumulations on
bridges, overpasses, and roadways are possible. High temperatures
will struggle to break above freezing especially for the northern
Permian Basin. Even though ice and or snow amounts are expected
to be light they could still be impactful to travel. There is still
some uncertainty with respect to just how cold it will be Wednesday
and the track of the upper low to the north. If it is colder and
low is farther south the risk for wintry weather will increase.
Stay tuned for the latest weather.
Comments