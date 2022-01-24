Special Weather Statement issued January 24 at 2:28PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Yet another Arctic cold front will bogart its way into the area late

Tuesday night dropping temperatures below freezing by Wednesday

morning. Post-frontal breezy winds will be frigid with wind chill

readings down into the 5 to 15 degree range. Freezing drizzle,

freezing fog, ice pellets, and snow are all possible, especially

between 5 AM and 1 PM Wednesday. Light ice accumulations on

bridges, overpasses, and roadways are possible. High temperatures

will struggle to break above freezing especially for the northern

Permian Basin. Even though ice and or snow amounts are expected

to be light they could still be impactful to travel. There is still

some uncertainty with respect to just how cold it will be Wednesday

and the track of the upper low to the north. If it is colder and

low is farther south the risk for wintry weather will increase.

Stay tuned for the latest weather.