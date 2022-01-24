Special Weather Statement issued January 24 at 8:59AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
Freezing drizzle and freezing fog are expected to cause light ice
accumulations on bridges, overpasses, and roadways. A cold front
will enter the area late Tuesday night dropping temperatures below
freezing. Breezy morning winds could drop wind chills down into
the single digits leading to a frigid morning. High temperatures
will struggle to break above freezing especially for the northern
Permian Basin. Even though ice amounts are expected to be light
they could still be impactful to travel across much of the Permian
Basin, Upper Trans Pecos, and portions of Southeast New Mexico
Wednesday. Stay tuned for the latest weather.
