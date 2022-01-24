Special Weather Statement issued January 24 at 8:59AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Freezing drizzle and freezing fog are expected to cause light ice

accumulations on bridges, overpasses, and roadways. A cold front

will enter the area late Tuesday night dropping temperatures below

freezing. Breezy morning winds could drop wind chills down into

the single digits leading to a frigid morning. High temperatures

will struggle to break above freezing especially for the northern

Permian Basin. Even though ice amounts are expected to be light

they could still be impactful to travel across much of the Permian

Basin, Upper Trans Pecos, and portions of Southeast New Mexico

Wednesday. Stay tuned for the latest weather.