Special Weather Statement issued January 25 at 3:12AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
Yet another Arctic cold front will press its way into the area
late Tuesday night dropping temperatures below freezing by
Wednesday morning for the northern half of the forecast area,
continuing into the afternoon for areas west of the Pecos river
and north of I-10. Post-frontal breezy winds will be frigid with
wind chill readings down into the 5 to 15 degree range. Freezing
rain and drizzle, freezing fog, ice pellets, and snow are all
possible, especially between 5 AM and 4 PM Wednesday. Light ice
accumulations on bridges, overpasses, and roadways are possible.
High temperatures will struggle to break above freezing especially
for the northern Permian Basin. Even though ice and or snow
amounts are expected to be light they could still be impactful to
travel. Beginning to see more agreement on where the highest
impacted areas for the event will occur with western Eddy County
in New Mexico, northern half of Lea county, Eastern Culberson,
northern Davis Foothills, and the northern Permian Basin as areas
with greatest forecast ice and/or snow potential. Stay tuned for
the latest updates through the day.
