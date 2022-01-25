Special Weather Statement issued January 25 at 3:12AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Yet another Arctic cold front will press its way into the area

late Tuesday night dropping temperatures below freezing by

Wednesday morning for the northern half of the forecast area,

continuing into the afternoon for areas west of the Pecos river

and north of I-10. Post-frontal breezy winds will be frigid with

wind chill readings down into the 5 to 15 degree range. Freezing

rain and drizzle, freezing fog, ice pellets, and snow are all

possible, especially between 5 AM and 4 PM Wednesday. Light ice

accumulations on bridges, overpasses, and roadways are possible.

High temperatures will struggle to break above freezing especially

for the northern Permian Basin. Even though ice and or snow

amounts are expected to be light they could still be impactful to

travel. Beginning to see more agreement on where the highest

impacted areas for the event will occur with western Eddy County

in New Mexico, northern half of Lea county, Eastern Culberson,

northern Davis Foothills, and the northern Permian Basin as areas

with greatest forecast ice and/or snow potential. Stay tuned for

the latest updates through the day.