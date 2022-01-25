Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 1:50PM CST until January 26 at 2:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Mixed wintry precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of less than one inch. Ice accumulations up to .06
inch.
* WHERE…Portions of Southeast New Mexico, The Guadalupe and
Delaware Mountains, Van Horn area, Davis Mountain Foothills
around Kent.
* WHEN…From 2 AM CST /1 AM MST/ to 2 PM CST /1 PM MST/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Interstate 10 and 20 split, Kent, Van Horn, Guadalupe
Pass, Queen, and the Hope areas are of most concern.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.
