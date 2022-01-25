Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 1:50PM CST until January 26 at 2:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Mixed wintry precipitation expected. Total snow

accumulations of less than one inch. Ice accumulations up to .06

inch.

* WHERE…Portions of Southeast New Mexico, The Guadalupe and

Delaware Mountains, Van Horn area, Davis Mountain Foothills

around Kent.

* WHEN…From 2 AM CST /1 AM MST/ to 2 PM CST /1 PM MST/

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Interstate 10 and 20 split, Kent, Van Horn, Guadalupe

Pass, Queen, and the Hope areas are of most concern.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.