Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 26 at 6:16PM CST until January 27 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…From 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ this evening to 10 AM CST /9

AM MST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

potential ice on bridges.

In addition to causing dangerously restrictive visibilities, sub-

freezing temperatures will result in patches of black ice, which

is virtually invisible and can cause you to lose control of your

car. Black ice is particularly likely on bridges and overpasses.

Slow down and allow sufficient braking distance ahead of you.