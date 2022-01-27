Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 27 at 2:02AM CST until January 27 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

potential ice on bridges and overpasses.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.