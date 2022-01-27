High Wind Warning issued January 27 at 2:02AM CST until January 28 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…From 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening to 6 AM CST /5 AM
MST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
