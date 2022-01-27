Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 10:57AM MST until January 28 at 7:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Hudspeth County, southern Otero County, and portions of

northwest and far east El Paso County along west slopes of area

mountains.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 7 AM MST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be along west slope

areas, canyons, ridgelines of the Franklin, Hueco, Guadeloupe

Mountains and the Otero Mesa. Winds will gradually subside by

Friday morning.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.