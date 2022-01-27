Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 10:57AM MST until January 28 at 7:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Hudspeth County, southern Otero County, and portions of
northwest and far east El Paso County along west slopes of area
mountains.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 7 AM MST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be along west slope
areas, canyons, ridgelines of the Franklin, Hueco, Guadeloupe
Mountains and the Otero Mesa. Winds will gradually subside by
Friday morning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
